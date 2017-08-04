New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

Steven Wilson graces the front cover of the new issue of Prog. With new album To The Bone ruffling some feathers because of a more contemporary approach we ask progressive music’s biggest modern-day star if he’s ditched the prog for pop, why he’s so desperate to be acclaimed by the mainstream and what are the real musical influences behind his new (and still) progressive sounds.

Also in Prog 79…

John McLaughlin - the legend behind Mahavishnu Orchestra discusses an epic career in The Prog Interview

Tangerine Dream - Can they really carry on without Edgar Froese? It appears so…

Lifesigns - John Young and co tell the story of Cardington…

The Tangent - Andy Tillison is back. And on biting form…

Kim Seviour - The ex-Touchstone singer makes her first solo foray

Snarky Puppy - The eclectic jazz prog collective feature for the very first time!

Paul Draper - The ex-Mansun singer makes his solo debut on the very proggy Kscope label

Next To None - Portnoy Junior and pals discuss new album Phases

Tim Burness - The prog veteran charts the course of his career thus far

Arcadea - Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor flexes his prog muscles big time

Mogwai - Scotland’s premier post rockers talk about their new rock album

Schnauser - Bristol’s fun prog activists talk about what get’s them irritated

A Formal Horse - Southampton’s eclectic prog quartet have a brand new singer

Alt J - So how prog are they then?

Pye Hastings - The Caravan mainstay chats about his first ever solo album

Robert Reed - The Magenta mainman lets us into his prog world.

And there’s album and live reviews from that man Wilson again, Galahad, Big Big Train, Barclay James Harvest, Peter Gabriel, Colosseum, ELO, Kraftwerk, Roger Waters and more…

And music from Amplifier, Kim Seviour, Magenta, Discipline, Threshold and more on the accompanying CD…

And you can subscribe to print, digital, by single issues or subscribe to TeamRock+ here…