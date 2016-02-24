Devildriver announce spring headline tour

Devildriver have unveiled a run of US headline shows.

Holy Grail, Incite and Hemlock will be joining the band, kicking off in Las Vegas on April 27 and wrapping up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 11.

They’ll then support Hatebreed from May 13 until June 11, head across the Pond to play shows in Germany and Hungary before touring the UK with Ministry in August.

Last month, Devildriver teased fans with a short clip from their upcoming album Trust No One, due out on May 13 via Napalm Records.

Meanwhile, Hatebreed say their next album is due out later this year.

Apr 27: Las Vegas Vinyl Las Vegas, NV

Apr 29: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 30: Seattle Studio 7, WA

May 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

May 03: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO

May 05: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

May 06: Milwaukee Rave / Eagles Club, WI

May 07: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 09: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 10: Nashville Exit/In, TN

May 11: Grand Rapids The Stache, MI

May 13: Cleveland Odeon Concert Club, OH

May 14: Broadview AZ Metro Distributors, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar, TX

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

May 31: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Pub, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Theatre Corona, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Fun House, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Jun 13: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Jun 14: St. Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 17: Window Rock Window Rock Sports Center, AZ

Jun 18: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jul 29: Saarbrucken Saarmageddon Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 07: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

