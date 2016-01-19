Ministry confirm UK tour with DevilDriver

Ministry have announced a five-date UK tour with DevilDriver as support.

The shows start in Cardiff on August 16 and wrap up in London on August 20. Last year, mainman Al Jourgensen said he planned only a few more tours with Ministry and that they wouldn’t release a new album because recording without guitarist and close friend Mike Scaccia – who died in 2012 – didn’t feel right.

He said: “I decided it’s not the same. It would be like Zeppelin playing without Bonham or the Who playing without Moon.”

On the UK tour, DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says: “Ministry and DevilDriver on the same bill, that’s a fucking concert worth showing up to. Al is a close and dear friend and Ministry is an iconic band for me and helped form my youth.

“I look forward to sharing the stage with one of the most legendary frontmen of all time. Thanks for having us aboard Al, let’s give ‘em hell.”

Tickets are available now via MyTicket and SeeTickets.

DevilDriver this week released a short teaser for their upcoming album Trust No One, due on May 13 via Nuclear Blast.

Ministry and DevilDriver 2016 UK tour

Aug 16: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Aug 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Aug 19: Manchester O2 Ritz

Aug 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town