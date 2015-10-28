Hatebreed post studio pictures

Hatebreed have posted pictures from the studio where they are working on their seventh album.

Frontman Jamey Jasta said in May that the band would hit the studio after their 2015 touring commitments were done, and images posted on Facebook show that they are at work on new material.

The images show guitarist Wayne Lozinak and bassist Chris Beattie recording demos for the follow-up to 2013’s The Divinity of Purpose, which the band say will be released in 2016.

The captions read: “Wayne Lozinak recording new ‎Hatebreed demos. New album coming 2016,” and “Mosh parts galore with @godofbass tracking demos. #‎NewHatebreed2016”