DevilDriver tease Trust No One track

DevilDriver have released a short clip of a track from their 7th album.

Trust No One is set for release on May 13 via Napalm Records – and mainman Dez Fafara posted the snippet on Instagram along with a handful of lyrics.

He previously said of the album: “Trust No One is filled with killer riffs, groove after groove and massive hooks. It’s rightly named – there will be no explanation needed regarding what the title means. The lyrics are volatile and straight to the point.”

The band will head out on a North American tour with Hatebreed in May in support of Trust No One. Further album details will be released in due course.

A photo posted by on

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic New Order, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Fafara ‘in love’ with DevilDriver’s next album