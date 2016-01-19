DevilDriver tease Trust No One track

DevilDriver have released a short clip of a track from their 7th album.
Trust No One is set for release on May 13 via Napalm Records – and mainman Dez Fafara posted the snippet on Instagram along with a handful of lyrics.
He previously said of the album: “Trust No One is filled with killer riffs, groove after groove and massive hooks. It’s rightly named – there will be no explanation needed regarding what the title means. The lyrics are volatile and straight to the point.”
The band will head out on a North American tour with Hatebreed in May in support of Trust No One. Further album details will be released in due course.
DevilDriver North American tour dates
May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH
May 14: Chicago Metro, IL
May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE
May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO
May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
May 20: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA
May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA
May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
May 26: New Orleans Republic New Order, LA
May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX
May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans Music Hall, NC
Jun 02: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD
Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA
Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Jun 06: Toronto The Opera House, ON
Jun 07: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA
Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
Jun 09: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT
Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI
Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT