Desertfest adds 8 more bands to 2018 bill

Desertfest organisers have announced the second wave of artists who will appear at next year’s event.

London’s celebration of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych will take place on May 4-6, 2018, at venues across Camden in the city.

It’s was previously announced that Monster Magnet, Eyehategod, Nebula, Jex Thoth, Planet Of Zeus, Black Moth and The Black Wizards would take part next year. Now they’ve been joined by a further eight bands.

Today, it’s been confirmed that Graveyard, Weedeater, Elder, Zeke, Freedom Hawk, Miss Lava, Mountains and Trevor’s Head will also take part in the festival.

Organisers say: “After the festival’s most successful year to date a mere six months ago, which saw the prestigious Roundhouse being added to the list of venues, and in turn selling out, it’s time to raise the stakes again.

“The 2018 proceedings will see more venues, more outdoor space, more merchandise, more bars and even more bands”

Tickets for Desertfest 2018 are available through the festival’s official website, while further artists will be announced in due course.

Desertfest - Camden, London - live review