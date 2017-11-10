Of Mice & Men announce new album Defy

Of Mice & Men have confirmed the release date for their new studio album.

It’s titled Defy and will launch on January 19 via Rise Records and will be their first record since 2016’s Cold World – and their first with bassist Aaron Pauley on vocal duties after Austin Carlile departed in December last year.

To mark the announcement, the band have released a video for new track Warzone, which follows the singles Back To Me and Unbreakable.

Speaking with Metal Hammer earlier this year, Pauley said of their new material: “There’s a lot of heavy songs that we’re working on that are either already written and demoed or that we’re in the process of writing.

“I think what we’re doing right now, which is the most important thing that we can, is really just honing in on the elements of what makes our music sound like our music.”

Defy is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Last month, Of Mice & Men released their documentary Unbreakable, which focused on the band’s hectic touring schedule.

The band recently wrapped up a North America tour and will play dates in the UK and Europe over the coming weeks.

Of Mice & Men Defy tracklist

Defy Instincts Back To Me Sunflower Unbreakable Vertigo Money How Will You Live On The Inside Warzone Forever YDG’n If We Were Ghosts

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Nov 24: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 25: Chemnitz AJZ Talschock, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

