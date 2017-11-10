Guns N’ Roses to headline Download 2018

Guns N’ Roses have been named as the third and final headliner for next year’s Download festival in the UK.

The festival will run from June 8-10, 2018, at Donington Park, with Avenged Sevenfold top of the bill on the Friday night and Ozzy Osbourne bringing the weekend to a close on the Sunday.

And it’s Guns N’ Roses who will take the top spot on the Saturday night, featuring the reunited lineup of vocalist Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.

Download promoter Andy Copping says: “It’s great to have this iconic line up of Guns N’ Roses headlining at Download. I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years.

“It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend!”

Tickets for Download 2018 are available from the official festival site, while other artists will be revealed in due course.

Guns N’ Roses have several live dates remaining on the 2017 leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour. Find details below.

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 13: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Nov 14: Tulsa Nok Center, OK

Nov 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 18: Sacramento Golden1 Center, CA

Nov 21: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 24: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Nov 25: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Nov 28: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Nov 29: Inglewood The Forum, CA

