HIM Is Dead: World exclusive Ville Valo interview in the new Metal Hammer

HIM. Is. Dead. Ville Valo gives us a world exclusive interview about the end of an era - only in the new issue of Metal Hammer.

ORDER YOUR COPY HERE NOW

Find your nearest stockist using the official Store Locator

We went to meet the HIM mastermind to find out exactly why now was the time to call an end to one of our world’s most beloved bands, his thoughts on a special 20 years – and what comes next. You won’t get this anywhere else.

Plus, to celebrate their amazing career, our new issue includes a FREE 95-page HIM book, filled with iconic interviews spanning every era and every member. The ultimate send-off, and you can only get it here.

That’s not all that’s inside, though. We also get in the studio with Robb Flynn for an exclusive look inside the brand new Machine FUCKING Head album!

And we catch up with Five Finger Death Punch to find out what the hell has been going on over the past year – and why they’re finally ready to move on and up!

And we welcome back the Kings Of Death, the one and only CANNIBAL CORPSE!

We also celebrate the return of Evanescence, as Amy Lee explains the story behind their newly reimagined songs, why she nearly had to quit music – and why she’s back.

Plus we find out if Oathbreaker’s amazing rise from the underground could be over before it’s barely begun.

And we go behind the scenes of Alter Bridge’s orchestral epic.

And delve into the emotional chaos behind the incredible new Converge album.

We also take a trip down memory lane as we remember the week that Guns N’ Roses ripped up London and set themselves on the path to greatness.

And find out why All Pigs Must Die are bringing you the perfect soundtrack to the apocalypse.

We get the real story behind Anette Olzon’s departure from Nightwish – and why she’s embraced metal again.

Plus there’s more killer interviews with Papa Roach, Nothing More, Wednesday 13, Samael, Beast In Black, We Came As Romans and much, much more!

Oh, and a FREE extreme metal CD courtesy of badass underground label, Transcending Obscurity!

Where else do you get that much heavy each month? The new issue of Metal Hammer – on sale now!

The new issue of Metal Hammer is in stores now and is available to order online. If you’re in the UK, you can use our store locator to find your nearest Metal Hammer stockist.

You can also subscribe to Metal Hammer so you never miss an issue.

Metal Hammer issue 303 is also available to read on TeamRock+.

HIM is dead: Ville Valo's final interview ever