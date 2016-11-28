Deep Purple name new album Infinite

Deep Purple’s upcoming 20th album will be titled Infinite, the band have confirmed.

They announced the name via Facebook and say it will be released next year. The clip also features some of the band’s new material. Watch it below.

The news comes after Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover confirmed in October that the band had wrapped up work on the follow-up to 2013’s Now What?!.

He said in a video message “I have a little bit of news for you – not a lot, but some. I know a lot of you have been waiting for this new album of ours. Well, it’s nearly there.

“We recorded it in Nashville in February and we’ve been working on it and the mixes were finally done a couple of months ago.

“It’ll be out sometime next year – early spring. I’m in Hamburg and it’s the first playback to some of the distributors and the record label chiefs and it’s very exciting.”

He continued: “I know you’ve been very patient – and so have we. We tour a lot and it’s difficult to actually get some time in the studio sometimes. But the album is finished.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

