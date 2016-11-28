Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody in new stage meltdown

Ivan Moody suffered another onstage meltdown over the weekend while performing with Five Finger Death Punch, appearing to suggest that his mum is dying – when his sister says she’s not.

The concert in Worcester, Massachusetts, was cut short after a set in which bassist Chris Kael took over Moody’s lead vocals on occasion.

It followed a dramatic episode in 2015 when the frontman’s drunken antics led his colleagues to abandon him on stage. He later attended rehab and the band adjusted their touring behaviour to help him control his issues.

Moody apologised to the crowd for his under-par performance on Friday night, saying his “mother” was “passing along today.”

After helping the frontman off stage, Kael told the audience: “As you can see, tonight is a very emotional night. We tried to put on a show for you guys, but sometimes things are heavier than even we can imagine.

“We need to get back there and be with our frontman. We’ve to get back there with our brother. Take care of the family.”

Moody’s sister Sandi Greening later told Mayhem Music Network: “Tell them my mom is fine, and that she is healthy. That no one in my family is dying. And that I truly hope Ivan gets help for his addictions.”

She also told Rockfeed.net: “Our mother is alive and well. I believe, in my personal opinion, that Ivan was drunk and used that as an excuse for his horrid behaviour.”

However, ThePRP.com notes that Moody and Greening have a strained relationship, with legal action having taken place between the pair.

Moody was back in action with Five Finger Death Punch on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. In the video below he can be seen telling fans: “I was asked not to say anything about my past. I’ve never done what anybody told me to. Last night I had a mental moment.

“It had nothing to do with alcohol, drugs, or any of it. True. Just melted down. The last thing I wanna do was embarrass my band, or my family, or any of you.”

Referring to pop star Kanye West, who was last week rushed to hospital and is reported to be suffering from depression and paranoia, Moody added: “I found out today he’s still in the mental institution.

“Don’t be rude, straight up. I never got it before. I’m starting to get it now. If it wasn’t for you beautiful motherfuckers, I don’t think I’d be on this stage.”

Five Finger Death Punch continue a North American tour, with European dates to follow next year.

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial Arena, NY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Ring festival, Germany

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Park festival, Germany

Jun 09: Download festival, UK

Jun 14: Nova Rock festival, Austria

