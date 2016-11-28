Giraffe Tongue Orchestra cancel debut tour

Supergroup Giraffe Tongue Orchestra have cancelled their debut US tour after Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds broke his leg.

Bandmates William DuVall of Alice In Chains, and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan say they don’t want to hit the road without a key member of the outfit.

Hinds reported last week that he’d suffered the injury while kickstarting his motorcycle, adding: “Sorry to all the shows I was about to play. Life’s a bitch then you die.”

Now the band say: “We can’t do our debut tour without our guy. In our view this is a ‘go all-out or don’t go at all’ situation – so we had to make the very tough call to cancel.

“No words can convey how sorry we are to everyone who was planning on attending these shows, just as no words can express how much we were looking forward to bringing the songs from Broken Lines to you live.”

Instructing fans to consult venues for ticket refunds, the band add: “Aside from his broken leg, Brent is okay. He will hopefully make a full recovery soon, and we’ll all live to fight another day.

“Our goal becomes carving out our next opportunity to play. We’ll let you know as soon as we know. Until then, keep jamming Broken Lines.”

The Giraffe Tongue Orchestra lineup is completed by Pete Griffin of Deathklok and former The Mars Volta man Thoman Prigden.

Nov 29: Boston Sinclair, MA

Dec 01: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Dec 02: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Dec 03: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Dec 06: San Francisco Independent, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Dec 08: Seattle Neoumos, WA

Dec 10: Detroit Magic Stick, MI

