Axl Rose settles with Guns N’ Roses ex Chris Pitman

The lawsuit between Guns N’ Roses mainman Axl Rose and former keyboardist Chris Pitman has been settled in a confidential deal, it’s been reported.

It’s said by TMZ that, although Pitman had demanded over $163,000 to cover an unpaid debt, he accepted “much less” to end the dispute.

Pitman contributed keys, bass, percussion and backing vocals to the band from his arrival in 1998 until his departure earlier this year, soon before the reunion with classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan was confirmed.

The multi-instrumentalist apologised for having called the revamped lineup a “nostalgia tour” and a “money grab.” And although he later apologised, he went on to call them an “oldies band,” adding: “They just want to repeat that 30-year-old music over and over.”

He’d raised legal action against Rose after claiming he’d been given a promissory note for $125,000 in unpaid wages, which had been due for settlement in 2012. His total demand included interest accrued since that time.

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour has topped Pollstar’s recent earnings chart, bringing an average of $5.5m per show – although, with an average price of $117 they’ve also topped the ticket cost listing.

This weekend they began hinting at further 2017 dates to be revealed in due course.

Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Asia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

