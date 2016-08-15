Dead Letter Circus release The Burning Number video

Dead Letter Circus have launched a video for their track The Burning Number.
It’s taken from the Australian outfit’s third album Aesthesis which was released in April this year via Rodeostar Records.
Singer Kim Benzie says of the video: “We got our Scorsese on during the Aesthesis tour throughout Australia and the US earlier in the year to try and document the incredible vibe at the shows.
“When it came time for a clip for our new single The Burning Number, it just felt right that it be this footage and include the faces of all the amazing people in the crowd who make this the experience it is for us.”
The single launch comes just days before Benzie, bassist Stewart Hill, drummer Luke Williams and guitarists Clint Vincent and Luke Palmer head out on tour.
Following an extensive run of dates in their homeland, Dead Letter Circus return to Europe next month and play shows in the UK in October.
Benzie said: “After touring the Aesthesis album through Australia, New Zealand and the US, we’re beyond pumped to finally be bringing our new album and tour to the UK in October.”
Special guests on all five British dates will be Disperse.
Dead Letter Circus 2016 tour dates
Aug 18: Adelaide The Gov, Australia
Aug 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Aug 20: Sydney The Metro, Australia
Aug 21: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Aug 24: Coffs Harbour Hotel, Australia
Aug 25: Brunswick Head Hotel, Australia
Aug 26: Maroochydore Sol Bar, Australia
Aug 27: brisbane Triffid, Australia
Aug 31: Hillarys Bar 120, Australia
Sep 01: Mandurah Players Bar, Australia
Sep 02: Burnside Settlers tavern, Australia
Sep 03: Perth Capitol, Australia
Sep 04: Perth Newport Hotel, Australia
Sep 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival XII, Germany
Oct 01: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany
Oct 04: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany
Oct 05: Frankfurst Das Bett, Germany
Oct 07: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Oct 14: London The Dome, UK
Oct 15: Birmingham Rainbow, UK
Oct 16: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Oct 17: Bristol The Exchange, UK
Oct 18: Portsmouth The Drift, UK