Dead Letter Circus release The Burning Number video

Dead Letter Circus have launched a video for their track The Burning Number.

It’s taken from the Australian outfit’s third album Aesthesis which was released in April this year via Rodeostar Records.

Singer Kim Benzie says of the video: “We got our Scorsese on during the Aesthesis tour throughout Australia and the US earlier in the year to try and document the incredible vibe at the shows.

“When it came time for a clip for our new single The Burning Number, it just felt right that it be this footage and include the faces of all the amazing people in the crowd who make this the experience it is for us.”

The single launch comes just days before Benzie, bassist Stewart Hill, drummer Luke Williams and guitarists Clint Vincent and Luke Palmer head out on tour.

Following an extensive run of dates in their homeland, Dead Letter Circus return to Europe next month and play shows in the UK in October.

Benzie said: “After touring the Aesthesis album through Australia, New Zealand and the US, we’re beyond pumped to finally be bringing our new album and tour to the UK in October.”

Special guests on all five British dates will be Disperse.

Aug 18: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Aug 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 20: Sydney The Metro, Australia

Aug 21: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Aug 24: Coffs Harbour Hotel, Australia

Aug 25: Brunswick Head Hotel, Australia

Aug 26: Maroochydore Sol Bar, Australia

Aug 27: brisbane Triffid, Australia

Aug 31: Hillarys Bar 120, Australia

Sep 01: Mandurah Players Bar, Australia

Sep 02: Burnside Settlers tavern, Australia

Sep 03: Perth Capitol, Australia

Sep 04: Perth Newport Hotel, Australia

Sep 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival XII, Germany

Oct 01: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany

Oct 04: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany

Oct 05: Frankfurst Das Bett, Germany

Oct 07: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Oct 14: London The Dome, UK

Oct 15: Birmingham Rainbow, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 17: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Oct 18: Portsmouth The Drift, UK

