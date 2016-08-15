IO Earth announce UK shows in September

IO Earth have announced a pair of UK shows in September.

The Birmingham outfit are to perform at London’s Boston Music Room on September 3 and Bilston’s Robin 2 in Wolverhampton on September 4. They’ll also return to the fourth annual Cruise To The Edge festival next February, alongside bands such as Yes, Steve Hackett, Spock’s Beard and Haken.

The band released a video for track Insomnia in December, which was lifted from their latest album New World.

The announcement comes after IO Earth were nominated for the Vanguard Award at the 2016 Progressive Music Awards. Other nominees in the category include Bent Knee, The Mute Gods and Shearwater.

The band said: “IO Earth are overwhelmed with joy to be nominated for the Vanguard Award in this year’s Prog Awards. The Vanguard Award is for bands that deserve a lot more recognition for the work that they do.

“It is so cool for Prog Magazine to acknowledge this. Finally – and in our honest opinion – it is well deserved for IO Earth.”

The ceremony will be held at London’s Underglobe venue beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on London’s Southbank on September 1. Live coverage from the event will be made available on Prog’s official website that night.

