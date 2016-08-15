Skyharbor announce European tour

Skyharbor have announced a European tour for later this year.

The run of dates is scheduled to kick off at Cologne’s Euroblast festival, Germany, on October 1 and will wrap up in Aarau, Switzerland, on October 15.

It will be the band’s first European dates with frontman Eric Emery, who was hired after Dan Tompkins left in June last year.

The band say in a statement: “Europe and the UK, we’re delighted to be prancing across your beautiful continent once again this October with our dear friends Sithu Aye and Modern Day Babylon.

“It’s been a while, and we have some surprises up our sleeves for you guys. See you on the road.”

Last year, Skyharbor released the track Out Of Time – their first material with Emery.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar said at the time: “Out Of Time marks the start of a very exciting and challenging phase for us as a band. With each release, we love to explore a different facet of our music, and add that to the core musical values that define us – emotion, intensity and groove.”

Further European dates are expect to be revealed in due course. The band’s last release was Guiding Lights in 2014.

Oct 01: Cologne Euroblast, Germany

Oct 02: Reading Sub89, UK

Oct 03: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Oct 04: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Oct 06: London Dingwall’s, UK

Oct 08: Sheffield Plug, UK

Oct 09: Newcastle Unisu, UK

Oct 10: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 11: Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms, UK

Oct 12: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 13: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 14: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Oct 15: Aarau Flosserplatz, Switzerland

The Skyharbor tour poster

Dayal's fight to reach for Skyharbor