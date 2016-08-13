Mastodon want to get ‘more proggy’ on new album

Mastodon drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor says he’d like to see the band explore a “more proggy” sound on their next album.

Guitarist Brent Hinds previously said the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun would likely be a double-length. And while Dailor didn’t go into detail about the running time of what will be the US outfit’s seventh album, he says the band are hard at work putting ideas together.

Speaking to TeamRock at Bloodstock before Mastodon’s headline set at the festival tonight (Saturday), Dailor says: “It sounds like Mastodon to me but an updated version. We always try to push to hear something new and hear something different, so that’s what’s going on.

“It’s impossible to tell somebody what something sounds like so I’ll spare the details but so far so good – we go with what we know, play what we like and if we don’t like it, we don’t play it.”

He continues: “I’d like to get a little more proggy, and have a little more space and play around with dynamics a little bit more – just dive a little deeper with some of the riffs and some of the parts. Just get more explorative and push in that direction and say where normally there’s a stopping point, try to push beyond it. We’ll see what that yields.”

The full interview with Dailor will feature on an upcoming episode of the Metal Hammer: In Residence podcast on Spotify.

Following their appearance at Bloodstock, Mastodon will play a string of dates across Europe, including sets at this month’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Aug 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Weit, Germany

Aug 24: Vienna Arena, Austria

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

