Sprints announce new album All That Is Over, share first single Descartes, outline UK and Ireland headline tour
Dublin post-punks Sprints return
Sprints have announced details of their second album, All That Is Over, and shared its lead single, Descartes.
The follow-up to 2024's Letter To Self, All That Is Over will be released on September 24 via City Slang / Sub Pop.
A press statement on the record states that it’s an album "set against the backdrop of a litany of atrocities - the war in Gaza, the wildfires in LA, Trump’s executive order denying the rights of trans people - that sees Sprints trying to make sense of a society gone mad."
The track for All That Is Over is:
1. Abandon
2. To The Bone
3. Descartes
4. Need
5. Beg
6. Rage
7. Something’s Gonna Happen
8. Pieces
9. Better
10. Coming Alive
11. Desire
The album's first single, Descartes., is now streaming.
Vocalist/guitarist Karla Chubb, says, "Descartes was written on a plane while reading Outline by Rachel Cusk. Sparked directly from the line 'Vanity is the curse of our culture', the rest of the song spilled out of me quite instantaneously. Descartes explores the idea of needing to write and create as a means of survival, not just a means of expression, and how important that is to me as a person to try to understand and process the world around me."
Watch the video for Descartes below.
The Dublin quartet have also outlined details of a headline tour in support of the record, as follows.
Nov 02: Belfast Empire
Nov 06: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
Nov 07: Leeds Beckett Student Union
Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall
Nov 10: Newcastle University Student Union
Nov 11: Sheffield Foundry
Nov 12: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 14: London Troxy
Nov 15: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 18: Oxford O2 Academy 1
Nov 20: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.