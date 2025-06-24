Sprints announce new album All That Is Over, share first single Descartes, outline UK and Ireland headline tour

Sprints have announced details of their second album, All That Is Over, and shared its lead single, Descartes.

The follow-up to 2024's Letter To Self, All That Is Over will be released on September 24 via City Slang / Sub Pop.



A press statement on the record states that it’s an album "set against the backdrop of a litany of atrocities - the war in Gaza, the wildfires in LA, Trump’s executive order denying the rights of trans people - that sees Sprints trying to make sense of a society gone mad."

The track for All That Is Over is:



1. Abandon

2. To The Bone

3. Descartes

4. Need

5. Beg

6. Rage

7. Something’s Gonna Happen

8. Pieces

9. Better

10. Coming Alive

11. Desire

The album's first single, Descartes., is now streaming.

Vocalist/guitarist Karla Chubb, says, "Descartes was written on a plane while reading Outline by Rachel Cusk. Sparked directly from the line 'Vanity is the curse of our culture', the rest of the song spilled out of me quite instantaneously. Descartes explores the idea of needing to write and create as a means of survival, not just a means of expression, and how important that is to me as a person to try to understand and process the world around me."

Watch the video for Descartes below.

SPRINTS - Descartes (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Dublin quartet have also outlined details of a headline tour in support of the record, as follows.



Nov 02: Belfast Empire

Nov 06: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

Nov 07: Leeds Beckett Student Union

Nov 08: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 10: Newcastle University Student Union

Nov 11: Sheffield Foundry

Nov 12: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 14: London Troxy

Nov 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 18: Oxford O2 Academy 1

Nov 20: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland