Cardiacs announce live dates in support of new album LSD for March 2026

On the back of the release of their acclaimed LSD album, UK art rockers Cardiacs have announced three live dates for March 2026.

The band will play the Electric in Brixton, London on March 11, Manchester's New Century Hall on March 12 and Glasgow St. Luke's on March 13.

These are the band's first shows since the release of LSD earlier this month. The band did perform some live dates through 2024, their first dates since 2008, when then band leader, Tim Smith, was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest.

The current line-up of the band features Jim Smith, Tim's brother (bass), Bob Leith (drums), Kavus Torabi (guitar), Craig Fortnam (percussion), Chloe Herington (saxophone) with Mike Vennart, Sharron Fortnam and Jayne Kay all on vocals.

“The first time we got back together in a room, it was like, ‘God, can we still do this?’” Leith told Prog back in May. “But within the first run-through of The Duck And Roger The Horse, it was pretty obvious that we all still had that thing, despite our advancing years. Doing it again has just been fantastic. And it’s still really, really fun.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday.

(Image credit: Press)