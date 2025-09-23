Cardiacs announce live dates in support of new album LSD for March 2026
Art rockers Cardiacs released LSD, their first new studio album for 26 years in September
On the back of the release of their acclaimed LSD album, UK art rockers Cardiacs have announced three live dates for March 2026.
The band will play the Electric in Brixton, London on March 11, Manchester's New Century Hall on March 12 and Glasgow St. Luke's on March 13.
These are the band's first shows since the release of LSD earlier this month. The band did perform some live dates through 2024, their first dates since 2008, when then band leader, Tim Smith, was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest.
The current line-up of the band features Jim Smith, Tim's brother (bass), Bob Leith (drums), Kavus Torabi (guitar), Craig Fortnam (percussion), Chloe Herington (saxophone) with Mike Vennart, Sharron Fortnam and Jayne Kay all on vocals.
“The first time we got back together in a room, it was like, ‘God, can we still do this?’” Leith told Prog back in May. “But within the first run-through of The Duck And Roger The Horse, it was pretty obvious that we all still had that thing, despite our advancing years. Doing it again has just been fantastic. And it’s still really, really fun.”
Tickets go on general sale this Friday.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.