Tarja couldn’t be happier with solo career

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen says she couldn’t be happier with the way her solo career has turned out.

She was sacked from the symphonic metal outfit in 2005 and has gone on to release six albums – with her most recent work The Shadow Self set to launch on August 4.

And despite the shock of her exit from Nightwish a decade ago, Turunen says everything has worked out for the best.

She tells Metal Hammer: “Everything is different nowadays. I have a career, I have my audience, and a life as an artist. I can also be free. It’s unbelievable to be able to choose things, or choose how to do things, and with whom to work. That freedom is something I would never give away.”

She admits she’s not in contact with any of her former Nightwish bandmates, but says her and the group’s current vocalist Floor Jansen are “long-term” friends. The pair performed a duet of Gary Moore classic Over The Hills And Far Away at Belgium’s Metal Female Voices Festival in 2013 – and they’ve been close ever since.

Turunen reflects: “I asked her to sing with me. I knew she was at the festival with her then-band ReVamp and we had a really great time.

“I’ve always kept in touch with Floor – in fact, we emailed each other just a few days ago.”

The full interview can be read in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now and also available via TeamRock+.

Earlier this month, Tarja shared a track-by-track video series which breaks down her latest album, The Brightest Void – which was written as a prequel to The Shadow Self.

Tarja Turunen The Shadow Self tracklist

Innocence Demons In You No Bitter End Love To Hate Supremacy The Living End Diva Eagle Eye Undertaker Calling From The Wild Too Many

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 25: Taipei Att Showbox, Taiwan

Jul 28: Shinjuku Reny, Japan

Jul 17: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

