Van Der Graaf Generator talk ‘technically demanding’ 13th album

Van Der Graaf Generator mainman Peter Hammill says the band’s 13th studio album Do Not Disturb features some of the most technically demanding work they’ve ever done.

The follow-up to 2012’s ALT was recorded over the space of a week after rehearsal sessions, with all backing tracks recorded live in the studio. And Hammill reports the album is a “vital” addition to the band’s catalogue.

He tells Prog: “Some of this music is as technically demanding as anything Van Der Graaf Generator have ever played. Other passages rely on the feel and empathy which has been built up over the years.

“As a whole, it’s a confident and assertive exploration of the possibilities of a modern trio. Lyrically, the passage of time and the cascades of shared memory and experience illuminate the songs. Do Not Disturb is a vital addition to the recorded Van Der Graaf Generator canon.”

The cover art and tracklist for Do Not Disturb can be viewed below.

Hammill, Hugh Banton and Guy Evans released live album Merlin Atmos earlier this year.

Van Der Graaf Generator Do Not Disturb tracklist

Aloft Alfa Berlina Room 1210 Forever Falling Shikata Ga Nai (Oh No I Must Have Said) Yes Brought To Book Almost The Words Go

Van Der Graaf Generator: After The Flood: At The BBC 1968-1977