David Gilmour adds extra LA date due to popular demand

David Gilmour will play his first US live shows in eight years this October and November

David Gilmour has announced an extra Los Angeles date at the Intuit Dome on Friday, October 25.

Gilmour had previously announced three shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 29, 30 and 31 and five more shows at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 4, 5, 9 and 10. Due to popular demand an extra LA show has been added. These are Gilmour's first US shows in eight years and are in support of his new album Luck And Strange, to be released through Sony Music on September 6.

Fans will need to sign up at Gilmour's webiste to get first access to tickets on Wednesday, June 12 at 10am local time.  The general sale for all shows will begin on Friday, Jujne 14 at 10am local time.

Gilmour’s touring band fo the dates will include Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar and Louise Marshall and The Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley, on background vocals.

In April Gilmour announced his brand new solo album Luck And Strange. It will be his first album of new material in nine years.

