David Gilmour announces LA and New York live dates for October and November

David Gilmour has announced he will play his first UK shows for eight years with the announcement of dates in Los Angeles and New York. In keeping with recently announced dates for both the UK and mainland Euorpe, these will be Gilmour’s only concert appearances in North America.

Gilmour will play The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 29 and 30 and at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 4 and 5. You can watch a short trailer for the US dates below.

Gilmour’s touring band will include Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar and Louise Marshall and The Webb Sisters, Hattie and Charley, on background vocals.

Fans will need to sign up at Gilmour's webiste to get first access to tickets on Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. The general on sale for all shows will take place on Friday, May 17 at 10am local time.

Gilmour recently announced that he would release his brand new solo album Luck And Strange through Sony Music on September 6. It will be his first album of new material in nine years.

