"It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.” David Gilmour to release Luck And Strange in September, his first new album in nine years

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has announced that he will release his first album of new material in nine years when he releases Luck And Strange through Sony Music on September 6.

The album features a surprise appearance from the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright which was recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house. Tomorrow (Thuesday April 25), you will get the chance to hear the first new music from Luck And Strange when Gilmour releases his brand new single, The Piper's Call. You can read the first review on Prog tomorrow morning.

Luck And Strange was recorded in both Brighton and London over a five-month period and has been produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

“We invited Charlie to the house, so he came and listened to some demos, and said things like, 'Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?' and 'Do they all fade out? Can’t some of them just end?'," says Gilmour. "He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine. He’s very direct and not in any way overawed, and I love that. That is just so good for me because the last thing you want is people just deferring to you.”

Luck And Strange also features contributions from both Romany and Gabriel Gilmour, Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards with string and choral arrangements by Will Gardner.

Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson, has again contributed lyrics, and says "It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.”

“We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things," adds Gilmour.

Anton Corbijn has photographed and designed the album’s cover image, which has been inspired by a lyric written by Charlie Gilmour for the album’s final song Scattered.

"Polly and I have been writing together for over thirty years and the Von Trapped live streams showed the great blend of Romany’s voice and harp-playing and that led us into a feeling of discarding some of the past that I’d felt bound to and that I could throw those rules out and do whatever I felt like doing, and that has been such a joy," Gilmour says of his family's involvement on Luck And Strange.

Luck And Strange will be available on black vinyl, gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn, on CD with two bonus tracks.and with Corbijn-designed digipak and booklet and Blu-ray.

Pre-order Luck And Strange.

(Image credit: Sony Music)

David Gilmour: Luck And Strange

1. Black Cat

2. Luck and Strange

3. The Piper’s Call

4. A Single Spark

5. Vita Brevis

6. Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

7. Dark and Velvet Nights

8. Sings

9. Scattered

Bonus Tracks

Yes, I Have Ghosts

Luck and Strange (Original Barn Jam)