Darryl Way releases teaser video for Destinations 2

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way has announced he will release Destinations 2 through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on May 28. The new album sees Way mixing his violin playing with a new-fund passion for guitar.

"This is guitar hero as arch-melody maker, putting his chops in service of each song's mood," says Way. "This is an artist searching for and finding a fresh way to express his unquestionable talent." You can watch a teaser video with excerpts from the follow-up to 2020's Destinations and view the album artwork below.

"Like Destinations, Destinations 2 sets out to take the listener on a journey to far off and exotic locations, something that in reality is very difficult for us to do at the moment," adds Way. "These tracks are journeys of the mind and are my interpretation of the atmosphere's and music of each different location, from Sun Baked Mexico to Bohemian Budapest.

"Set mostly in a rock format, the tracks are tempered by my new found love of playing the guitar and my continuing love for playing the violin. So the pieces themselves, lean towards genres where the guitar and violin are features of that particular style. However, when the music needs to be more expansive, I have not been able to resist orchestrating it for full orchestra, giving the piece more cinematic depth.

"As this music is essentially program music, I've also included in the sleeve notes of this album my descriptions of the pieces. As with works like Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique, it's sometimes helpful for the listener to know what the composer's original intentions were. Having said that, I'm just as happy for the listener to make up their own stories for the music.

"Finally, I hope you enjoy this album as much as I did creating it".