Creeper forced to reschedule the God Can't Save Us UK tour

Creeper have become the latest band to postpone their touring plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to head out on the road around the UK in August in support of their new album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void, but with no sign of lockdown restrictions being eased in music venues, the band have been forced to move the concerts into March 2021.

Frontman Will Gould says: “I’m sure many of you are disappointed that the tour is being rescheduled and we are too, as we’re so eager to be able to play these new songs for you.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make it worth the wait. These shows will now be some of the biggest of our career to date and we promise to make them more spectacular than anything you’ve seen us do in the past.

“Thank you so much as always for understanding and supporting us. We love you and think about you all constantly.”

Creeper will be joined by special guests Holding Absence, Wargasm and Static Dress. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, with some of the shows moving to bigger venues.

Check out the new dates below.

Creeper will release Sex, Death & The Infinite Void on July 31 through Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2017’s Eternity, In Your Arms will feature the singles Born Cold, Annabelle, Cyanide, All My Friends and Be My End.

Creeper: 2021 UK tour dates

Mar 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Mar 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar 20: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Mar 22: Glasgow Garage

Mar 23: Manchester O2 Ritz

Mar 24: Leeds Becketts