"I definitely saw an unidentified flying object that night." Why this heavy metal icon is convinced he saw a UFO one fateful night in North Carolina

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe has shared a strange experience where he thinks he may have seen a UFO. Speaking to Metal Hammer for a special feature where he answers questions from his fellow musicians, the frontman is asked by Clutch singer Neil Fallon if he's ever encountered visitors in the skies.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure I’ve seen one, by the house I rented down on Oak Island, North Carolina," Randy explains. "It was a block from the ocean. I was sitting on the front porch there with my friend, T-Roy from Sourvein, and his girlfriend. All of a sudden we saw these two sets of four lights in a kind of square pattern over the ocean, very bright. They went horizontal very quickly, one this way and one that way, then they went up and then down, and then they both shot into the sky at an incredible speed. We were honestly freaked out."

Blythe also addresses some of the easier ways to debunk or explain what he saw.

“I’m quite aware of our military take-off vehicles, and they can’t go that fast," he reasons. "They weren’t drones. I am not obsessed with aliens or weird conspiracy stuff like some of my friends, but I think it’s improbable that we’re the only intelligent thing in the universe. And I definitely saw an unidentified flying object that night.”

Lamb Of God are due to release their twelfth studio album, Into Oblivion, later this month. In January, the band released the title track as a single and Blythe explained the meaning of Into Oblivion.

"That’s where we’re heading," Blythe said in a press release. "In general, the album is about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America. Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago.”

Lamb Of God are due to tour North America in support of the record from March 17, the tour kicking off in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The band will also play US festivals Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple, before heading over to Europe for more festival appearances, including a headline performance at Bloodstock in the UK.

