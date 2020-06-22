Watch Creeper’s striking animated video for Be My End

Creeper have released an animated video for their new track Be My End.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void which will launch on July 31 through Roadrunner Records.

The striking video was directed by Marco Pavone with the crime noir-style promo focusing on “the tale’s star-crossed couple alongside the sinful townspeople who populate the fictional town of Calvary Falls.”

Creeper frontman Will Gould says: “Be My End is the opening song on our new album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void. Thematically it introduces the ‘apocalyptic romance’ that the album deals in.

“The music video marks the first time the band have used animation to tell its story. Calvary Falls is realised in its full glory as our narrative hurtles towards its conclusion. This is the band in a way you’ve never seen it before.”

Speaking previously about the album, Gould said: “The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic.”

The follow-up to 2017’s Eternity, In Your Arms will also feature the singles Born Cold, Annabelle, Cyanide and All My Friends.

1. Hallelujah!

2. Be My End

3. Born Cold

4. Cyanide

5. Celestial Violence

6. Annabelle

7. Paradise

8. Poisoned Heart

9. Thorns Of Love

10. Four Years Ago

11. Holy War

12. Napalm Girls

13. The Crown Of Life

14. Black Moon

15. All My Friends (Hidden track)