Creeper reveal their obsession in video for new single Cyanide

Creeper have released a video for their new single Cyanide.

It’s the latest material to be lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void, which will launch on May 22 through Roadrunner Records.

Creeper previously revealed the tracks Born Cold and their "satanic underworld anthem" Annabelle.

Frontman Will Gould says: “Cyanide is about obsession – that hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you fall in love.

“Modern love knows no bounds, no rules – it can feel like dying a death. At the point in our album narrative, the characters have fallen into a dangerous, forbidden love. One for which no one can forgive.”

As for the album, he adds: “This record has gone from being a fast punk band with theatrical elements to being a lot more rock‘n’roll and theatrical, but of course, with flourishes of punk rock here and there.”

Creeper are currently preparing to return to the road in support of the follow-up to 2017’s Eternity, In Your Arms on their God Can’t Save Us UK headline tour, which will take place throughout April.

The band will also play at this year’s 2000 Trees festival at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham on July 9-11.

Creeper: Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

1. Hallelujah!

2. Be My End

3. Born Cold

4. Cyanide

5. Celestial Violence

6. Annabelle

7. Paradise

8. Poisoned Heart

9. Thorns Of Love

10. Four Years Ago

11. Holy War

12. Napalm Girls

13. The Crown Of Life

14. Black Moon

15. All My Friends (Hidden track)

Creeper: Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

Creeper return with their second studio album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void. The follow-up to their 2017 debut Eternity, In Your Arms features the singles Born Cold, Annabelle and Cyanide.View Deal

Creeper God Can’t Save Us UK tour

Apr 12: Leeds The Wardrobe

Apr 13: Glasgow St. Luke’s

Apr 14: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 15: London Brixton Electric

Apr 17: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 18: Birmingham O2 Institute