Creeper share lyric video for their “satanic underworld anthem” Annabelle

Creeper have released a lyric video for their new single Annabelle.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void which is set to arrive on May 22 through Roadrunner Records. Creeper previously released the track Born Cold.

Frontman Will Gould says: “Annabelle was written in response to our experience with the Westboro Baptist Church while we were touring America. We’ve always proudly represented the so-called sinners, the weirdos, the outsiders and those who don’t feel like they fit in anywhere in this world.

“For many of our fans, our band is the one space they feel they can fit in. So we wrote them a satanic underworld anthem, a song to sing together in defiance. As the song says, ‘You’ve got to live a little when their world just wants you sad.’”

Creeper will head out on the UK God Can’t Save Us headline tour, which will take place in April following their shows with Babymetal.

Sex, Death & The Infinite Void can now be pre-ordered through the Roadrunner Records store.

Creeper 2020 UK tour dates

Feb 19 Glasgow Barrowland (with Babymetal)

Feb 20: Cardiff The Great Hall (with Babymetal)

Feb 22: Manchester O2 Apollo (with Babymetal)

Feb 23: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo (with Babymetal)

God Can’t Save Us UK tour

Apr 12: Leeds The Wardrobe

Apr 13: Glasgow St. Luke’s

Apr 14: Manchester Academy 2

Apr 15: London Brixton Electric

Apr 17: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 18: Birmingham O2 Institute