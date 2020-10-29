Come Together and save a bundle on this brilliant Beatles box set

If you’re a Beatles fan based in the US, we have some Fab Four-shaped news for you – especially if you’re a vinyl collector.

Right now over at Walmart, they’ve knocked over $100 off the list price of The Beatles: The Singles Collection. It usually retails for $229.98, but it’s now up for grabs for a new low price of $121.76. We think that’s a pretty good bargain, especially when you consider what’s in the box set.

The collection contains a total of 23, 7-inch singles featuring recordings made by John, Paul, George and Ringo between 1962 and 1970 – and that includes the double a-side single Free As A Bird and Real Love, which launched in the mid-90s.

Each disc is pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl with all the tracks cut for vinyl from the original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios. Each single is presented on faithfully reproduced picture sleeves from around the world.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection also includes a 40-page booklet featuring photos and essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

If you're on the lookout for more bargains, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon – coming your way on November 27 and November 30. We’ll have all the best Black Friday music deals for you, including the best Black Friday vinyl deals to help you keep track of the savings.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection

You can save more than $100 on this Fab Four box set which contains a total of 23, 7-inch singles by The Beatles. A total of 46 tracks are here – including Free As A Bird and Real Love, which launched in the mid-90.View Deal

(Image credit: The Beatles)

The Beatles: The Singles Collection

1962 - sleeve art: US

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 - sleeve art: Italy

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 - sleeve art: Norway

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 - sleeve art: Greece

A: She Loves You

B: I'll Get You

1963 - sleeve art: Chile

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 - sleeve art: Austria

A: Can't Buy Me Love

B: You Can't Do That

1964 - sleeve art: Netherlands

A: A Hard Day's Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 - sleeve art: Sweden

A: I Feel Fine

B: She's A Woman

1965 - sleeve art: Spain

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 - sleeve art: Belgium

A: Help!

B: I'm Down

1965 - double A-side / sleeve art: France

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 - sleeve art: Turkey

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 - double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 - double A-side / sleeve art: Australia

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 - sleeve art: West Germany

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You're A Rich Man

1967 - sleeve art: Mexico

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 - sleeve art: Japan

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 - sleeve art: South Africa

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 - sleeve art: Denmark

A: Get Back

B: Don't Let Me Down

1969 - sleeve art: Portugal

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 - sleeve art: Israel

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 - sleeve art: UK

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 - double A-side / sleeve art: worldwide

A: Free As A Bird

A: Real Love