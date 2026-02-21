“I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too”: Journey fans think legendary singer Steve Perry is going to rejoin his former band on their farewell tour – but he’s having none of it

Steve Perry has shot down rumours that he is going to rejoin Journey for their final tour.

The singer has been the subject of speculation that he would be returning to legendary AOR group he fronted from 1977 to 1987 and again for a short stint in the 1990s.

Founder and guitarist Neal Schon announced late last year that the band would be embarking on their Final Frontier farewell tour in 2026 and 2027.

The long-held desire of fans to see Perry joining his ex-colleagues one last time were stoked when Journey performed without current vocalist Arnel Pineda during an appearance on TV show The Voice in December 2025 and at a San Francisco 49ers show in January 2026. Pineda’s absence was put down to scheduling conflicts, with his place at both taken by drummer Deen Castronovo.

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Journey keyboard player Jonathan Cain revealed that Schon had reached out to Perry about rejoining the band in some form for the farewell tour, which begins on February 28, 2026 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“Neal already asked and he says [Perry's] thinking about it,” said Cain, in response to a question about whether the singer would return. “I hope he comes out. It’s never too late. We've got 100 shows, so he's welcome at any one of them.”

However, Perry has emphatically revealed that he won’t be rejoining Journey on the farewell tour.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement on social media, he said: "To all my friends, I've been hearing these recent rumours, and I wanted to speak to you all directly.

“While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumours about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest.

He continued: “I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too.

“But I'm continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.”

Perry fronted Journey during their most successful phase, singing on six multi-platinum albums between 1978 and 1986, including Escape, Frontiers and Raised On Radio, plus singles such as Don’t Stop Believin’ and Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), before the band split in 1987.

After reuniting with the band for 1996’s Trial By Fire album, Perry stepped back from music for more than 20 years. He finally made his return with 2018’s solo album Traces, following it with 2021’s Christmas album The Season.

In 2018, he spoke to Classic Rock about his reasons for not rejoining Journey, saying: “I think the band is doing really well. Arnel is a great singer. And I’m enjoying what I’m doing… Isn’t it better for the soul to keep reaching for the things that you’re afraid to do, not the things that are safe to do? Isn’t it better to keep pushing into the future so that you feel like you’re living your life on the edge as it unfolds? Why go back? Throwing yourself into the abyss of the unknown, and trying to figure that out, is thrilling to me.”

Journey’s farewell tour follows several years of tension and lawsuits between Schon and Cain, with the pair suing and counter-suing each other following financial disputes. Perry also sued the band in 2022 over song trademark registrations, though the lawsuit was dropped.

Schon said the farewell tour was prompted by Cain’s decision to leave the band, but the guitarist said that he planned to “carry the Journey torch” after the tour finishes.

“While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done,” he said in a statement. “Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

A post shared by Steve Perry (@steveperrymusic) A photo posted by on