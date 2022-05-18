Coheed And Cambria share new video for Comatose

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have shared a lyric video for brand new rack Comatose. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, which is released through Roadrunner Records on May 27.

"The song is about folding to pressure and wanting to ‘dip out’ when met with a stressful situation," the band explain.

New album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanche's The Amory Wars concept, and is the second instalment of a five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album is a follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Coheed And Cambria have previously released videos for Shoulders, Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and The Liars Club and recently released a cover of the Kiss song Love Gun.

Pre-order Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.