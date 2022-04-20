Hear Coheed And Cambria's bewitching acoustic cover of Kiss' Love Gun

New Yorkian prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have released an acoustic take on Kiss' 1977 anthem Love Gun.

Featured on their YouTube Channel, the rendition is driven by layered, intricate guitar licks and frontman Claudio Sanchez's piercing vocals.

The cover coincides with the launch of the band's new video game Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, which shares its name with their forthcoming new album, due to arrive on May 27 via Roadrunner Records.

Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind is the follow-up to, and continuation from, 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures album narrative. Diving back into Sanchez's Amory Wars stories, the upcoming album will serve as the second instalment of the five-part arc about a couple on the run from dictatorial authorities.

Within the game, fans can play as either one of the album's two protagonists, Creature or Sister Spider, as they head out on a mission to save their son Vaxis.

So far, the band have released three singles from the forthcoming record, including The Liars Club, Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and Shoulders. You can pre-order Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind now.

Listen to their cover of Love Gun below and play Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind now.

This summer Coheed and Cambria will be venturing out across North America for their first headline tour in five years.



Their A Window Of The Waking Mind tour will see the New York-based sci-fi fanatics setting off from July to perform at some of the largest venues of their career, with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. Pre-sales commence from April 21 with general sale on April 22.

