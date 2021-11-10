Coheed And Cambria unveil video for new single Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have released a lyric video for their brand new single Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord), which you can watch below. The knotty rhythms and time-changes hark back to the band's earlier, proggier sound

“Rise, Nainasha... explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on - you need to become the destroyer," explains mainman Claudio Sanchez.

Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) follows the release of previous single Shoulders back in August and wets fans appetites for another chapter in the band's latest Amory Wars conceptual series.

Following the non-conceptual The Color Before The Sun in 2015, the band dove straight back into their epic conceptual narrative with 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, said to be the first of a five-part story arc. Although there;'s no official announcement of a new album yet, another new single would seem to point that way to Vaxis 2.

“As a band, we’ve always been a little outside of the mainstream and that’s helped keep us true to ourselves," say Coheed. "As people, it’s important to focus on your strengths and who you are, and not try too hard for acceptance. Everyone is special and has their own unique contributions and that’s what the video represents."