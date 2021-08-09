Coheed And Cambria release official video for new single Shoulders

Genre-bending US quartet Coheed And Cambria have released an official video for their new single Shoulders, which you can watch below. The band had previously released a lyric video for the single.

Directed by Max Moore, the new video captures the band delivering a powerful performance of the track set within a cavernous industrial space.

“As a band, we’ve always been a little outside of the mainstream and that’s helped keep us true to ourselves," say Coheed. "As people, it’s important to focus on your strengths and who you are, and not try too hard for acceptance. Everyone is special and has their own unique contributions and that’s what the video represents."

Shoulders is the first new music from the band since 2020’s Jessie’s Girl 2 collaboration with Rick Springfield. Prior to that they'd returned to their earlier Amory Wars concept album format with 2018's Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, mainman Claudio Sanchez gave some hints to how they're approaching their next album.

“A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks," he said.

“But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn’t want limitations to the creative process. The next record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022. It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed And Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.”