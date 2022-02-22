Coheed And Cambria share video for new single The Liars Club

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have shared a new animated video for their brand new single The Liars Cub, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind which is released through through Roadrunner Records on May 27.

“When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality?" asks mainman Claudio Sanchez. "Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?”

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanche's The Amory Wars stories, and is the second instalment of the five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album is a follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Coheed And Cambria have previously release videos for Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and Shoulders.

Pre-order Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

