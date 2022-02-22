Coheed And Cambria share video for new single The Liars Club

By ( ) published

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria will release new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind in May

Coheed And Cambria
(Image credit: Alexandra Gavillet)

US prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have shared a new animated video for their brand new single The Liars Cub, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind which is released through through Roadrunner Records on May 27.

“When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality?" asks mainman Claudio Sanchez. "Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?”

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanche's The Amory Wars stories, and is the second instalment of the five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album is a follow-up to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Coheed And Cambria have previously release videos for Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and Shoulders.

Pre-order Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine .

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.