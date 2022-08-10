Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act

US prog quartet Coheed And Cambria have premiered a brand new video for A Disappearing Act, which you can watch in full below.

The song, on which frontman Claudio Sanchez swaps his signature Gibson Explorer for a booming synthesiser, is taken from the band's recently released Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

The new video is directed by Max Moore, and sees Coheed and Cambria performing at a party in the underground lair of the villain Candelaria, the leader of the black market syndicate known as The Liars Club and the central villain in the Vaxis II story, who is intent on attacking the band.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanchez's The Amory Wars concept, and is the second instalment of a five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces.

Coheed And Cambria have previously released videos for Comatose, Shoulders, Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and The Liars Club and recently released a cover of the Kiss song Love Gun.

The band are currently touring North America.

Get Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.