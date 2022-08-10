Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act

By ( ) published

US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

Coheed And Cambria
(Image credit: Alexandra Gavillet)

US prog quartet Coheed And Cambria have premiered a brand new video for A Disappearing Act, which you can watch in full below.

The song, on which frontman Claudio Sanchez swaps his signature Gibson Explorer for a booming synthesiser, is taken from the band's recently released Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

The new video is directed by Max Moore, and sees Coheed and Cambria performing at a party in the underground lair of the villain Candelaria, the leader of the black market syndicate known as The Liars Club and the central villain in the Vaxis II story, who is intent on attacking the band.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanchez's The Amory Wars concept, and is the second instalment of a five-part arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces.

Coheed And Cambria have previously released videos for ComatoseShouldersRise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord) and The Liars Club and recently released a cover of the Kiss song Love Gun.

The band are currently touring North America.

Get Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.