Build up an epic horror collection with these Black Friday deals

As every ardent splatter fan will tell you, horror movies aren't just for Halloween, they're for life. So why not build up your collection with some massive Black Friday deals on a range of classics and special editions that'll send chills up your spine?We've dug up a few of our favourite deals to help you navigate the murky depths and find the best slashed prices around.

If you're looking to bag a bargain on a horror classic, Amazon's UK deal on The Ring Collection is an absolute must. Available for £24.51 in the UK (opens in new tab) and with massive 50% savings in the US (opens in new tab) The Ring Collection sidesteps the well-regarded American remake to offer a 4K restoration of Hideo Nakata's franchise-spawning iconic original movie, alongside its sequel, prequel and even a never before seen "lost" sequel that'll have you hailing the Japanese director's terrifying sense of genius and itching to check out more global horror.

Speaking of global horror, the epic Train To Busan trilogy is now just £16.99 on Amazon (UK) (opens in new tab), a worthy investment for fans looking to snap up a deal on a future classic, while US shoppers can save 49% on Amazon (opens in new tab) while they await the upcoming American remake. There's also a hefty saving of £17 on the complete Hammer House Of Horror series at Zavvi (opens in new tab), perfect for those who love British classics.

It doesn't come much more classic than the Universal Classic Monsters and a box-set featuring iconic villains like Frankenstein's Monster, Dracula, The Wolfman and The Invisible Man can be yours for £40.99 on Zavvi (opens in new tab), saving £19, or $57.51 on Amazon (US) (opens in new tab), saving 28%.

It's not all box-sets, though. You can save 52% on a blu-ray of Tobe Hooper's haunting classic Poltergeist at Amazon UK (opens in new tab), while US residents needn't feel out with a colossal 59% saving dropping the price on Poltergeist's 4K ultra-HD release to just $13.99 (opens in new tab). Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is just £8.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab), while the iconic classic has been cut down by 63% on Amazon US (opens in new tab).

