Big Big Train share poignant tribute video to David Longdon

Big Big Train
Big Big Train have shared an emotional tribute video in honour of singer David Longdon who died earlier this month.

The short video, A Film For David, is soundtracked by the ballad Capitoline Venus, which is taken from the band's upcoming album Welcome To The Planet, features an array of phots of Longdon from throughout his Bg Big Train career and with his fiancée Sarah.

The video has been created by animator Christian Rios who also created the band's recent video for The Underfall Yard.

You can watch the video below.

