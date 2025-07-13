Strawbs founder, singer and guitarist Dave Cousins has died, aged 85

Strawbs founding member and longtime frontman Dave Cousins has died, aged 80. The news was reported this afternoon on Cousin's Facebook page.

The statement reads: "DAVID JOSEPH COUSINS 1940-2025

It is with profound sadness that we have to announce the passing of David Joseph Cousins at the Pilgrims Hospice in Canterbury, peacefully following a long illness, today, Sunday 13 July 2025.

We will all wish to celebrate the life of this incredible singer-songwriter, relation, colleague and/or special friend at this time.

We, therefore, ask you to enjoy listening to your favourite Cousins song as the sun goes down, in whatever part of the world you are, enjoying what he would refer to as a glass of vino collapse (wine)…

As more information becomes available, you will be informed on his and Strawbs’ Facebook pages and on Strawbsweb.

Meanwhile, we ask you to join in remembering a wonderful, talented man, whose life has touched us all."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Born David Joseph Hindson on January 7, 1940, Cousins formed Strawbs out of bluegrass band Strawberry Hill Boys, moving first into folk and later progressive rock. An early singer was future Fairport Convention member Sandy Denny, with whom Strawbs recorded All Our Own Work in 1967. The band were the first UK group signed to A&M Records and Tony Visconti worked with the band on their self-titled 1969 release, which was produced by Gus Dudgeon.

Rick Wakeman joined the band for 1970's Just A Collection Of Antiques And Curios but would leave following the next year's From The Witchwood to join Yes. Although best known for their 1973 No. 2 hit Part Of The Union from that year's Bursting At The Seams album, 1972's Grave New World and 1974's Hero And Heroine represent the classic Strawbs sound.

Cousins made an unlikely cameo on Def Leppard's 1980 debut album, On Through The Night, his speaking voice can be heard at the beginning of When The Walls Came Tumblin' Down.

In more recent years's the band toured with both acoustic and electric line-ups, which at various times have featured both Adam and Oliver Wakeman, John Young and Dave Bainbridge, as well as recording albums for the Esoteric label such as The Ferryman's Curse (2017), Settlement (2021) and The Magic Of It All (2023).

Cousins, who has faced a number of health issues in recent years, including a major cancer operation, stent replacements and a full knee replacement, quit touring in 2021 and Strawbs performed their final show at Fairport Convention's Cropredy Festival on August 11, 2023.