Marketing move of the century? This hardcore band just released a music video that’s four minutes of cats being cute

Canadian hardcore punks Propagandhi have released the adorable music video for new single Cat Guy.

Appropriately enough, the clip for the second single from the band’s impending album At Peace is four-and-a-half minutes of cute cat footage, because if that doesn’t get people watching on YouTube, nothing will. Take a look below.

In a statement, founding singer/guitarist Chris Hannah likens Cat Guy to UK metal legends Judas Priest and Canadian hardcore veterans SNFU. “From my songwriting perspective, the thing I was thinking of was capturing a little bit of Judas Priest’s [2018 album] Firepower as if [SNFU vocalist] Chi-Pig was writing the lyrics,” he says.

At Peace comes out on May 2 via Epitaph Records. The band released the title track last month and describe the album, their first studio offering in eight years, as “a plea for hope in an era allergic to it”.

Hannah says that At Peace’s lyrics are “a snapshot of me deciding whether I’m going to live out the rest of my life as [spiritual teacher] Eckhart Tolle or as [notorious terrorist] Ted Kaczynski”.

He elaborated in an interview with Metal Hammer last month: “I think everyone’s familiar with the adage, ‘Accept what you cannot change and change what you cannot accept.’ There is a sort of Eckhart Tolle movement to accept what you cannot change.

“On the other hand, how do you change what you can’t accept in a world where it’s been proven time and time again that nothing will change and, in fact, it will just get worse?”

Formed in Winnipeg in 1986, Propagandhi have been openly anti-fascist, pro-vegan and feminist for almost 40 years. During the Hammer interview, Hannah said that the band’s outspokenness led to them being targets for the KKK.

“When we first started the band here in Winnipeg, we had lots of problems with the skinheads locally,” he remembered. “Somebody from the paper of record here in Winnipeg wrote an article about us – we have a song about the KKK that was active here at the time – and they printed a few quotes from me and the picture of the guy who was the local leader of the KKK.

“I was like, ‘Holy shit!’ These guys were phoning my house at one point and threatening me. Luckily those people were as bumbling and impotent as I am.”

Propagandhi will start a tour of continental Europe with Pennywise next month. See dates and details via their website.