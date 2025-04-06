Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy

Track is taken from Babymetal's upcoming fifth album Metal Forth

Babymetal
Babymetal have released a video for their new track from me to u featuring Poppy.

It's the opening track from the Japanese kawaii-metal superstars' upcoming fifth album Metal Forth, which is due to be released on 3 June on Capitol Records.

The follow-up to 2023's The Other One will include other collaborations from artists including Spiritbox, Bloodywood, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail. It will also feature RATATATA, their collaboration with Electric Callboy, which was released as a single in 2024.

The promo video for from me to u can be viewed below. It is directed by Takuya Oyama.

Poppy will join Babymetal as support on their upcoming European arena tour, which kicks on May 10 in Belgium.

Babymetal 2025 Tour Dates

May 10: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
May 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
May 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 17: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
May 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
May 20: Nüremberg Arena Nürenberger, Germany
May 22: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
May 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
May 26: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 28: Paris Zénith Paris France
May 30: London O2 Arena, UK
Jun 13: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX, USA
Jun 14: Irving Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX, USA
Jun 17: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL, USA
Jun 18: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA, USA
Jun 20: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC, USA
Jun 21: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD, USA
Jun 24: New York The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY, USA
Jun 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA, USA
Jun 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT, USA
Jun 28: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann Cent, PA, USA
Jun 30: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada
Jul 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, ON, Canada
Jul 03: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI, USA
Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI, USA
Jul 06: Saint Louis Music Park, MO, USA
Jul 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL, USA
Jul 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN, USA
Jul 11: Denver The JunkYard, CO, USA
Jul 14: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC, Canada
Jul 15: Kent accesso ShoWare Center, WA, USA
Jul 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA, USA
Jul 18: San Francisco The Masonic, CA, USA
Jul 20: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV, USA
Jul 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT, US
Jul 23: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ, USA

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

