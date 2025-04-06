Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy

Babymetal have released a video for their new track from me to u featuring Poppy.

It's the opening track from the Japanese kawaii-metal superstars' upcoming fifth album Metal Forth, which is due to be released on 3 June on Capitol Records.

The follow-up to 2023's The Other One will include other collaborations from artists including Spiritbox, Bloodywood, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail. It will also feature RATATATA, their collaboration with Electric Callboy, which was released as a single in 2024.

The promo video for from me to u can be viewed below. It is directed by Takuya Oyama.

Poppy will join Babymetal as support on their upcoming European arena tour, which kicks on May 10 in Belgium.

BABYMETAL - from me to u feat. Poppy (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

May 10: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

May 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

May 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Nüremberg Arena Nürenberger, Germany

May 22: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

May 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

May 26: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28: Paris Zénith Paris France

May 30: London O2 Arena, UK

Jun 13: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX, USA

Jun 14: Irving Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX, USA

Jun 17: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL, USA

Jun 18: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA, USA

Jun 20: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC, USA

Jun 21: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD, USA

Jun 24: New York The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY, USA

Jun 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA, USA

Jun 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT, USA

Jun 28: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann Cent, PA, USA

Jun 30: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada

Jul 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, ON, Canada

Jul 03: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI, USA

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI, USA

Jul 06: Saint Louis Music Park, MO, USA

Jul 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL, USA

Jul 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN, USA

Jul 11: Denver The JunkYard, CO, USA

Jul 14: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC, Canada

Jul 15: Kent accesso ShoWare Center, WA, USA

Jul 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA, USA

Jul 18: San Francisco The Masonic, CA, USA

Jul 20: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV, USA

Jul 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT, US

Jul 23: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ, USA