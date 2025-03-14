Bryan Ferry and performance artist Amelia Barrett share new video for title track of upcoming art rock album Loose Talk

By ( Prog ) published

Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry creates music for another artist's words for the very first time with Amelia Barrett for Loose Talk

Bryan Ferry &amp; Amelia Barratt
(Image credit: Albert Sanchez)

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry has teamed up with performance artist, writer and painter Amelia Barratt for the very art rock Loose Talk album, which the pair will release through Dene Jesmond Enterprises on March 28.

The duo, for which Ferry creates the music (it's the very first time he's created new music for another writer’s words), have just shared a video for the abum's title track, which features Ferry's Roxy Music bandmate Paul Thompson on motorik drums.

“The whole experience of making Loose Talk has had an interesting newness about it," Ferry says. "It seems to have opened a whole new chapter in my work. There’s a really strong mood to the work that Amelia does and I was very conscious of not getting in the way of her words. Hopefully, together, we’ve created something neither could do on our own.

"The nearest I ever got to doing pieces like this before would maybe be back in Roxy with In Every Dream Home A Heartache, and Mother Of Pearl. To some extent, those are kind of spoken monologues. I’m pleased that when we’ve played Loose Talk to people, they’ve said, “Oh, this sounds really different.” That’s what I’ve always wanted with everything I’ve done, or been involved in, to be: different. Different to what you’ve heard before, or seen before. That’s the whole point of being an artist: trying to create a new thing, a new world.”

“Loose Talk is a conversation between two artists: a collaborative album of music by Bryan Ferry with spoken texts by me," adds Barrett. "It’s cinematic; music put to pictures.

"There’s possibility for experimentation within a frame. And there’s a freedom in knowing exactly what my part to play is, then being able to pass a baton, stretching out creatively and knowing there is someone on the other side to take it further. Nothing feels off limits.”

Loose Talk will be available digitally, on CD, black vinyl, green vinyl and clear vinyl.

Pre-order Loose Talk.

Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt - Loose Talk (Official Video) - YouTube Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt - Loose Talk (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Bryan Ferry & Amelia Barratt

(Image credit: Dene Jesmond Enterprises)

Amelia Barratt & Bryan Ferry: Loose Talk
1. Big Things
2. Stand Near Me
3. Florist
4. Cowboy Hat
5. Demolition
6. Orchestra
7. Holiday
8. Landscape
9. Pictures On A Wall
10. White Noise
11. Loose Talk

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about louder
Killswitch Engage Jesse Leach

"My dad smashed the tape of Number Of The Beast: ‘I’m forbidding Devil’s music in my house!’ That only made it more appealing.” How Jesse Leach went from "Flanders kid" to future metalcore icon
Envy Of None

Envy Of None share dark video for new single The Story
Killswitch Engage Jesse Leach

"My dad smashed the tape of Number Of The Beast: ‘I’m forbidding Devil’s music in my house!’ That only made it more appealing.” How Jesse Leach went from "Flanders kid" to future metalcore icon
See more latest
Most Popular
Envy Of None
Envy Of None share dark video for new single The Story
Justin Hayward &amp; Mike Batt
Justin Hayward hooks up with Mike Batt to cover The Dream Academy's Life In A Northern Town
Di&#039;Anno and Harris
“Paul liked to ruffle a few feathers. He used to call me Hitler. I’ve been called Sergeant Major, but Hitler takes the biscuit.” Iron Maiden's Steve Harris remembers "lovable rogue" Paul Di'Anno
Cyndi Lauper in 2025 and Mikael Stanne in 2024
Ever wanted to hear Cyndi Lauper go goth? Try this cover of I Drove All Night by Scandi supergroup Cemetery Skyline
Cradle Of Filth in 2024
“My village was the first one in England to install CCTV, just to spot us skateboarding”: Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth spent his teens being a skate punk hoodlum
Spiritbox
Courtney LaPlante on the sense of "existential dread" that fuelled new Spiritbox album Tsunami Sea
Oasis in 2024
Oasis announce Live ’25 reunion tour film to be produced by Peaky Blinders creator
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
Sleep Token announce new album Even In Arcadia – listen to saxophone-powered lead single Emergence now
Nice Cave, Flea
“There was no malice intended; it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then.” Nick Cave once famously dismissed Red Hot Chili Peppers' music as “garbage”, now he's working with Flea on a song with “arguably the greatest lyric ever”
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant's Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be released in May