Bryan Ferry and performance artist Amelia Barrett share new video for title track of upcoming art rock album Loose Talk

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry has teamed up with performance artist, writer and painter Amelia Barratt for the very art rock Loose Talk album, which the pair will release through Dene Jesmond Enterprises on March 28.

The duo, for which Ferry creates the music (it's the very first time he's created new music for another writer’s words), have just shared a video for the abum's title track, which features Ferry's Roxy Music bandmate Paul Thompson on motorik drums.

“The whole experience of making Loose Talk has had an interesting newness about it," Ferry says. "It seems to have opened a whole new chapter in my work. There’s a really strong mood to the work that Amelia does and I was very conscious of not getting in the way of her words. Hopefully, together, we’ve created something neither could do on our own.

"The nearest I ever got to doing pieces like this before would maybe be back in Roxy with In Every Dream Home A Heartache, and Mother Of Pearl. To some extent, those are kind of spoken monologues. I’m pleased that when we’ve played Loose Talk to people, they’ve said, “Oh, this sounds really different.” That’s what I’ve always wanted with everything I’ve done, or been involved in, to be: different. Different to what you’ve heard before, or seen before. That’s the whole point of being an artist: trying to create a new thing, a new world.”

“Loose Talk is a conversation between two artists: a collaborative album of music by Bryan Ferry with spoken texts by me," adds Barrett. "It’s cinematic; music put to pictures.

"There’s possibility for experimentation within a frame. And there’s a freedom in knowing exactly what my part to play is, then being able to pass a baton, stretching out creatively and knowing there is someone on the other side to take it further. Nothing feels off limits.”

Loose Talk will be available digitally, on CD, black vinyl, green vinyl and clear vinyl.

Pre-order Loose Talk.

Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt - Loose Talk (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Dene Jesmond Enterprises)

Amelia Barratt & Bryan Ferry: Loose Talk

1. Big Things

2. Stand Near Me

3. Florist

4. Cowboy Hat

5. Demolition

6. Orchestra

7. Holiday

8. Landscape

9. Pictures On A Wall

10. White Noise

11. Loose Talk