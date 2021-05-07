Big Big Train release video for title track of new album Common Ground

Prog rockers Big Big Train have released a new video for the title track of their upcoming album Common Ground. The band will release the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Grand Tour will be released through the band's English Electric Recordings label on July 30. You can watch the new video below

"This is unashamedly a love song," explains singer David Longdon of the new song. "It is about finding things that we share and have in common with other people. When my partner and I first came together as a couple, we lived not far from Avebury, a very Big Big Train kind of place.

"The chalk hills and standing stones were part of the imagery of our Folklore album, and once again I was writing what was literally happening in the location that we found ourselves in. I remember seeing my white chalk dust footprints upon the black of the car mats after we'd been walking around Avebury.

"I'm pleased that we both get to have this time with each other and Common Ground is about finding out the things that we have in common with each other and deciding what we want to do in life together."

The new album, recorded during the worldwide pandemic, sees the band continue their tradition of dramatic narratives but also tackles issues much closer to home, such as the Covid lockdowns, the separation of loved ones, the passage of time, deaths of people close to the band and the hope that springs from a new love.

Common Ground also sees Big Big Train taking in wider musical and lyrical inspiration from artists such as Elbow, Pete Townshend, Tears For Fears, Elton John and XTC, as well as acknowledging their more progressive roots.

"It’s been a very difficult year for so many people who have been impacted in different ways by the pandemic,:" adds Greg Spawton. "The music business has been very badly affected and it felt like we had our backs to the wall when we were making Common Ground. In response, we have tried to make an album which has a positive outlook and celebrates the things that people have in common. We believe that there is more that unites us than divides us and that we are stronger together."

Pre-order Common Ground.

The band have also announced their most extensive tour to date and which will culminate in the UK with a show at the prestigious London Palladium (you can see the new dates and ticket details below).

The current Big Big Train line-up of Greg Spawton (bass), David Longdon (lead vocals, flute), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals) and Rikard Sjöblom (guitars, keyboards, vocals) will be joined by Carly Bryant (keyboards, guitars, vocals), who contributes vocals to Common Ground, Dave Foster (guitars), who plays on two tracks on the new album, Clare Lindley (violin, vocals) and by a five piece brass ensemble. The band expect to announce North American tour dates shortly.

Big Big Train UK Tour 2022

Mar 15: York Barbican

Mar 16: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 19: Bath Forum

Mar 21: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 23: London Palladium

Tickets go on sale on May 14.

Get tickets.