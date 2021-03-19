Big Big Train release emotive video for brand new song Brew And Burgh

Big Big Train have released a new video for Brew And Burgh. It's a brand new track recorded especially by the band for the new reissue of their 2009 album The Underfall Yard, which will be released through English Electric Recordings on April 9

"Brew And Burgh is a song about how individuals can build something strong if they work together," explains bassist Greg Spawton who wrote the new song. "And, even if a fellowship comes to an end, the ties that bind the individuals still remain in place. I first came across Love Fagerstedt's animation work when he made a film for a song called They Fade by my Big Big Train band mate Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly. I have been hoping that Big Big Train could work with Love ever since and the release of Brew And Burgh as a single gave the perfect opportunity. Love has made a beautiful film which tells the story behind our song in a way which I think many will find very moving.”

Originally released in December 2009, The Underfall Yard was the first Big Big Train album with vocalist David Longdon and drummer Nick D'Virgilio as full band members, the first to feature Dave Desmond's brass band and the first to include the guitar playing of Dave Gregory.

Brew And Burgh features on a second companion CD/third vinyl LP features 48 minutes of material, including a new 2020 studio recording of the title track, preceded by a previously unreleased brass prelude. Also included is the Songs From The Shoreline suite, which was planned for the album’s original release in 2009. For this re-issue, in 2020 the band completely re-recorded Victorian Brickwork, which segues into Fat Billy Shouts Mine (which has to date only been available on the Far Skies, Deep Time EP).

A vinyl version of The Underfall Yard will be available through the Plane Groovy label). The Japanese version of the CD will be released through the Marquee label on March 25.

Pre-order The Underfall Yard.

