Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly share beautifully animated video for They Fade

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly have released a colourful animated video for their track They Fade.

The song features on their latest album Friendship, which launched earlier this month via InsideOut Music, with the new video created by Love Fagerstedt.

Speaking about the eye-catching promo, Sjöblom says: “I’m so glad that Love Fagerstedt went out on a mission to make such a fantastic animated video for They Fade.

“This song means a lot to me because I’m singing to several of my childhood friends and because of that, it’s a very personal song.

“Love had his own vision for it and by portraying my words with his imagery of these two friends it made it an amazing combo I think!”

Sjöblom reports that the song and lyrics came to him instantly when he was strumming on his guitar. He adds: “I kept singing, ‘I don’t want no part in this’ over and over at first and then started thinking about what it was I didn’t want to partake in.

“Well, vanity is something I’ve never been a big fan of, but one way or another we’re all slaves to it. I think most people, especially teenagers and young adults strive to live up to unrealistic expectations from TV-commercials or the superficial parts of showbiz.

“I remember when I was a kid and thought everything they said on TV was true, or at least didn’t reflect too much about whether it was real or not.”

He adds: “No matter how much we try to not care about how cool or pretty or rich we are, I think it gets to us. The ghost of vanity is always present and I guess it takes a lot of reflecting over your own identity and a lot of courage to try to be yourself. I admire those who truly are.”

