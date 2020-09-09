Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2020: how and where to find the best Prime Day speaker bargains

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner. The online shopping event – originally conceived by Amazon, but now a global phenomenon that reaches well beyond Amazon’s four walls – delivers crazy deals on everything from video doorbells to collectible vinyl. For music fans, there are plenty of great Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals to be had, for when you want to play your music loud, wherever you are.
Whether a Bluetooth or wireless speaker has been on your shopping list for some time, or your old faithful just kicked the bucket, Prime Day could be the ideal time to get a cut-price deal on gear from the likes of Marshall, Bose, Sonos, JBL and Ultimate Ears.
Louder’s audio experts will be on-hand throughout the shopping event to help you find the best offers on gear for listening to rock, metal and beyond.
- Explore the best Prime Day headphones deals
- These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for music fans
Latest deals
Latest Bluetooth speaker deals (UK)
- Amazon UK | Shop Amazon UK’s latest Bluetooth speaker deals
- Currys | JBL, Ultimate Ears, Bose and more
- John Lewis | Bluetooth, portable and voice-activated speakers
- Argos | Wireless and Bluetooth speakers from JBL, Amazon and Sony
- Marshall | Latest deal on Stanmore, Emberton, Woburn and more
Latest Bluetooth speaker deals (US)
- Amazon US | Crank it with the best Bluetooth speaker deals
- Walmart | Great deals on cheap speakers
- Best Buy | From Apple and Sonos to Marshall and Bose
- Marshall | Turn it to 11 with money off Marshall's most popular speakers
When is Prime Day
When is Prime Day 2020?
This year, it’s been all but confirmed that Prime Day will take place on 13 and 14 October. The event usually takes place in the middle of July, but naturally Covid put paid to that.
Now you can expect a bumper period of deals starting with Prime Day in mid-October, extending through to the end of November when Black Friday kicks off, and then right the way to Christmas. Oh, and there'll be January sales after that (if you haven’t drained your savings by then).
If you’re looking for something to boost your home audio setup, or you know someone who has been eyeing up a new Bluetooth or wireless speaker for Christmas, Prime Day could be a great opportunity to get them what they want for way less.
Where to find the best deals
Where can I find the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals?
Deals will be everywhere in the lead up to and during Prime Day, so much so that we’d forgive you for assuming they'll just fall into your lap. But it's worth doing your own research to uncover the very best offers.
We’d recommend heading straight for Marshall, Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Marshall, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. In our experience these have always been the best places to pick up a great speaker bargain.
If you really can’t be faffed with shopping around, give this page a bookmark and we’ll share all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals we can find right here.
How to prepare
How can I prepare for Prime Day?
Research, research, research! Doing a recce ahead of time is the key to bagging a bargain when the big day arrives. Narrow your choices down to a few so you know exactly what you’re looking for. Set a strict budget too. The deals can seem really enticing on the day, but don’t spend more than you’ve budgeted for.
Buying guides
Can’t wait until Prime Day? Explore our Bluetooth speaker buying guides
- Loudest Bluetooth speakers: summon the devil himself
- The best cheap Bluetooth speakers for smaller budgets
- Marshall speaker and headphones deals: find the cheapest prices online
- The best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now
- Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers: party hard, outdoors
What Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals can I expect?
Whichever speaker you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Prime Day.
Marshall always gets involved with these major shopping events, so you can be sure to see some discounts, whether you’re after the new Uxbridge Voice, or the classic Stanmore II Bluetooth.
We’re also hoping to see money off the new portable Sonos Move, Bose Soundlink Mini II and the earth-shattering Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2.
2019 deal highlights
2019 highlight: Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals
Echo Plus (2nd Gen): was £139.99, now £99.99
Around Prime Day last year, the Echo Plus boasted the best sound of all the Echos. It was bigger than the other speakers, for starters, and featured a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter, which is more than enough to tackle a wall of guitars and drums.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was £49.99, now £22
At less than half-price this was a great deal on the 'entry-level Alexa', Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker. The sound is decent considering the size – not ideal for serious music-listening but great for podcasts, radio, and news-listening in the kitchen, say, and with all the usual added benefits of an Echo: it'll play music (via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others), answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.View Deal
Marshall Stanmore II Voice Speaker: was £349.99, now £299
With this speaker you could add a little more rock styling to your music listening experience and take full control with Marshall's awesome Stanmore II Alexa-powered, voice controlled Bluetooth speaker.View Deal
B&O Beoplay A1 Portable Speaker:
£230, now £134.99
Another quality mini-speaker was up for grabs with a discount last year, this time from those masters of audio at Bang & Olufsen. Our sister mag What Hi-Fi said: "the A1 does stand out in the smorgasbord of quality that is the portable Bluetooth speaker market, with good (and practical) looks, generous battery life and a clear, full-bodied sound."View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth Speaker: Save 25%
Take your music on the go with this stylish Bluetooth speaker from B&O. What's more, on Prime Day Amazon was offering a 25% discount at checkout.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker: Save £30 @Amazon
This is the ultimate festival speaker, built for life outdoors. With premium sound, rugged build and reliable waterproofing this is the speaker to ensure you're the master of the post-headliner party. On Prime Day 2019 it was available for just £97.96!View Deal
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Speaker:
£169.99, now £104.97
With this speaker you can control your tunes via Alexa and blast out 360-degrees of rich audio. And if you're not a fan of black (really?), on Prime Day you could pick one up in yellow, green, blue or white for the same price.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker:
£99.95, now £74.95
Bose is a sure sign of quality and this tiny portable speaker picked up great reviews on it's release in 2018: perfect for biking, camping, anywhere you want to travel as lightly as possible. This Deal of the Day only lasted 24 hours, but it sure was popular.View Deal
JBL Charge 3 Stealth: was £169.99, now £89.00
This was another great Deal of the Day on Prime Day 2019. Our sister site Techradar gave it 4.5/5, commenting: "As a package, the JBL Charge 3 offers a compelling set of features and excellent sound quality to boot: it punches well above its weight, playing loudly and distortion-free."View Deal
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM speaker:
£89.99, now £54.85
On Prime Day you could experience huge sound in a portable, festival-proof package, all for just over £50! This tiny speaker, in Phantom Black, packs all the punch you'll need to fill a room or campsite.View Deal
Soundcore Flare Wireless Speaker: was £72.99, now £45.99
An excellent waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can stand toe-to-toe with the competition, the Flare offers good sound, a decent price-point and a disco-tastic light display. What's more, on Prime Day, it was a snip with 37% off.View Deal
Denon DSB-50BT Speaker:
$99, now $63.99
Whether you're travelling or commuting, you can carry this speaker just about anywhere. It's lightweight, waterproof and dustproof, has a 10-hour battery life, and Denon is a name that's been around forever, a brand you can trust. View Deal