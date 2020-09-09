Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2020: how and where to find the best Prime Day speaker bargains

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner. The online shopping event – originally conceived by Amazon, but now a global phenomenon that reaches well beyond Amazon’s four walls – delivers crazy deals on everything from video doorbells to collectible vinyl. For music fans, there are plenty of great Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals to be had, for when you want to play your music loud, wherever you are.

Whether a Bluetooth or wireless speaker has been on your shopping list for some time, or your old faithful just kicked the bucket, Prime Day could be the ideal time to get a cut-price deal on gear from the likes of Marshall, Bose, Sonos, JBL and Ultimate Ears.

Louder’s audio experts will be on-hand throughout the shopping event to help you find the best offers on gear for listening to rock, metal and beyond.

When is Prime Day

When is Prime Day 2020?

This year, it’s been all but confirmed that Prime Day will take place on 13 and 14 October. The event usually takes place in the middle of July, but naturally Covid put paid to that.

Now you can expect a bumper period of deals starting with Prime Day in mid-October, extending through to the end of November when Black Friday kicks off, and then right the way to Christmas. Oh, and there'll be January sales after that (if you haven’t drained your savings by then).

If you’re looking for something to boost your home audio setup, or you know someone who has been eyeing up a new Bluetooth or wireless speaker for Christmas, Prime Day could be a great opportunity to get them what they want for way less.

Where to find the best deals

Where can I find the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals?

Deals will be everywhere in the lead up to and during Prime Day, so much so that we’d forgive you for assuming they'll just fall into your lap. But it's worth doing your own research to uncover the very best offers.

We’d recommend heading straight for Marshall, Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Marshall, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. In our experience these have always been the best places to pick up a great speaker bargain.

If you really can’t be faffed with shopping around, give this page a bookmark and we’ll share all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals we can find right here.

How to prepare

How can I prepare for Prime Day?

Research, research, research! Doing a recce ahead of time is the key to bagging a bargain when the big day arrives. Narrow your choices down to a few so you know exactly what you’re looking for. Set a strict budget too. The deals can seem really enticing on the day, but don’t spend more than you’ve budgeted for.

What Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals can I expect?

Whichever speaker you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on it somewhere around Prime Day.

Marshall always gets involved with these major shopping events, so you can be sure to see some discounts, whether you’re after the new Uxbridge Voice, or the classic Stanmore II Bluetooth.

We’re also hoping to see money off the new portable Sonos Move, Bose Soundlink Mini II and the earth-shattering Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2.

2019 deal highlights

2019 highlight: Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

