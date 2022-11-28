Bag yourself a treat from Amazon's selection of music books and biographies now on sale this Cyber Monday

Over the weekend, we've seen a mountain of brilliant offers and now there are a load of mega Cyber Monday music deals appearing all over the internet - and that includes great discounts on Amazon's range of music books and biographies.

You don't have to worry about scouring the web to find their best offers however, as we've taken it upon ourselves to do it for you. So check out our curated selection of Amazon's best music books (opens in new tab) below.

(opens in new tab) Bodies: Life & Death In Music (Kindle): £1̶4̶.̶9̶9̶, £1.99 (opens in new tab)

Although it's available in paperback, Ian Winstood's Bodies is now for sale on Kindle for just £1.99, from its original price of £14.99. Now you can instantly take home this ground-breaking and enlightening book on the music industry for less than a Tesco's meal deal.

(opens in new tab) Punkzines: Was £16.99 , now £12.69 (opens in new tab)

Dive into the glue, spit and revolutionary era of the punk zine. Featuring interviews with leading figures from the scene, including fanzine editors, bands, DJs, promoters and journalists, discover its visual feast of rare artworks and illustrations from legendary projects such as Sniffin' Glue, Bondage, 48 Thrills, Punk, Jamming! and more.

(opens in new tab) Access All Areas (Kindle): Was £20 , now £9.99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon are offering this extensive behind-the-scenes look at life behind the stage, told by the experiences of music journalist and publicist Barbara Charone across a twenty year career. It's full of personal, insightful and humorous stories that you don't want to miss, now available half price with Kindle.

(opens in new tab) Pink Floyd: Mind Over Matter: Was £35 , now £26.35 (opens in new tab)

Immerse yourself into the kaleidoscopic landscapes of Storm Thorgerson's Pink Floyd album artwork, singles bags, band photos, booklet pages, design and more with this hardcover book that explores numerous hypnotic fragments of the band's iconic visual identity.

(opens in new tab) A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things: £15.99 , £12.72 (opens in new tab)

Learn all there is to know about Tool's visionary frontman Maynard James Keenan, written in this authorized biography by the man himself, along with the help of longtime friend Sarah Jensen. It follows Keenan's life from childhood, to his years in the Army and art school, all the way to his influence on contemporary music, regional winemaking and beyond. Don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams & Rumours:

£16.99 , £12.69 (opens in new tab)

Discover the magic of one of rock'n'roll's most revolutionary women, Stevie Nicks, in this enchanting celebratory look at her life and career by Zoe Howe. Delve deep into her story of an early childhood in Arizona to the historic moment of joining Fleetwood Mac, as well as the conflict that followed, before journey as an incredibly successful solo artist.

(opens in new tab) What Would Keith Richards Do?: £14.99 , now £10.99 (opens in new tab)

Life got you down? Then why not (literally) take a page from Keith Richard's book and discover new perspectives on the wonders and travesties of existence in this inspired collection of daily affirmations. From a man who's done and seen it all, this paperback book of wisdom from Rolling Stones co-founder and guitarist is the rock'n'roll helping hand you need today.

