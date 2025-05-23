Granted, we’re a fair few months away from our Best Of The Year issue, but if I was a betting girl I’d lay money now on knowing what the event of the year is going to be. Yes, you already know what I’m talking about… the reunion of the original line-up of Black Sabbath for their mighty last hurrah (with the esteemed company of rock and metal’s best in support to celebrate) in their home city of Birmingham.

To mark this momentous occasion, Classic Rock spoke with the four men who, let’s face it, invented heavy metal – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – ahead of what most definitely will be their final time on stage together. I have a suspicion July 5 is going to be a very emotional day for all involved.

This issue is a premium edition, which means that each copy comes with an official Black Sabbath Back to The Beginning gig poster and laptop sticker (subscribers, mail order and UK newsstand only).

Also available this month: A Skunk Anansie x Classic Rock bundle edition with an exclusive crystal and white splatter variant of their new album The Painful Truth (out today!), an art card signed by each member, and a limited-edition variant cover featuring Skin & Co on the cover.

Features

Black Sabbath

We talk to all four original members about their final show.

Ghost

Tobias Forge, aka Papa V Perpetua, talks dark matters and working towards “newer, better, bigger”.

The Doobie Brothers

With vocalist Michael McDonald on board again and a new album, they’ve still got what it takes – just listen to the music.

Skunk Anansie

Their future in the balance, with the new album they “stood on top of the cliff, held hands and jumped into the clouds”.

Motörhead

Orgasmatron signalled a new start for Motörhead. We turn back the clock to 1986 with a classic interview.

Chris Goss

You can’t rush art. Mindfulness and spirituality matter… These are among the things that shape the Masters Of Reality mainman's worldview.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Bad Company make it into the Hall Of Fame; new albums from Alice Cooper and Faces; Ritchie Blackmore grounded by doctors. Welcome back The Dead Daisies and Stan Lynch, say hello to Shuyler Jansen and Ally Venable, say goodbye to Clem Burke, Roy Thomas Baker, Les Binks and more.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Stranglers

Driven by a gritty, hooky bass riff, Peaches was a UK Top 10 and is still a must-play by today’s Stranglers almost 50 years on.

John Lydon

The PiL frontman and former Sex Pistol on losing loved ones, living near the California fires, spoken-word gigs, underpants and more

Six Things You Need To Know About: When Rivers Meet

Lockdown helped them build a fan base, Aaron aspires to the silver screen, communication is key and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include De’Wayne , Hollow Souls, Kadavar, Star Circus and more.

Reviews

New albums from Skunk Anansie, Doobie Brothers, Garbage, The Dead Daisies, Gary Moore, CJ Wildheart, Bernie Marsden and more. Reissues from Status Quo, Dire Straits, INXS, Black Stone Cherry, Don Henley, Sweet, Skid Row, Bruce Soord, Suede, Donnas and more. DVDs, films and books on Fleetwood Mac, Porcupine Tree, Jethro Tull, Genesis, Siouxsie And The Banshees, Yoko Ono and more. Live reviews of The Who, Ghost, Manic Street Preachers, Masters Of Reality, Eureka Machines and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Goo Goo Dolls

Although the strength of their songwriting has been frustratingly inconsistent, the band have shown moments of real class.

Lives

We preview tours by Bonnie Raitt, Zeal & Ardor and Chantel McGregor. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Robin Trower

Blues lifer Robin Trower picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

